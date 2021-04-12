Wills Point man kills mother, threatens law officers during 7-hour standoff

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) — A Wills Point man shot to death his elderly mother and then threatened to kill law officers during a seven-hour standoff before being arrested.

Gerald Wayne Powell, 45, is charged with murder and on Monday was being held in the Vandt County Jail, Sheriff Steve Hendrix said.

The victim, Billie Powell, 91, was found shot to death in the home when Gerald Powell surrendered to law officers from several agencies who had surrounded the house at 890 FM 2965, just outside the Wills Point city limits.

“He claimed that he had numerous weapons and that he would harm law enforcement,” VAN zand county sheriff steve Hendrix

Because Powell said he had high-powered rifles and a machine gun, Hendrix said law officers evacuated people who lived nearby, blocked off the road leading to the house and set up a perimeter.

Law officers were able to talk to Powell by phone during much of the standoff.

“At first he was not very cooperative,” Hendrix said.

Later, while law officers were talking to Powell using a bullhorn from outside, Powell came out and surrendered.

Officers took him into custody. Inside the home was the body of his mother and weapons, Hendrix said. He had also killed the family dog.

Hendrix said deputies were notified by Powell’s sister that Powell told her about 10 p.m. Sunday that he had killed the family dog and planned to kill their mother.

Powell was living with his mother. Hendrix said that Powell was a military veteran and that during negotiations Powell claimed he was suffering from PTSD.

Several law agencies and first responders, including the DPS and a SWAT team from Kaufman County, helped the sheriff’s office bring the standoff to an end.