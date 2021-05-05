Winnsboro man indicted on murder charge for stabbing at car repair shop

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — A 72-year-old Winnsboro man has been indicted on a murder charge by a Wood County grand jury for the stabbing death of a man at an auto body shop.

Billy Dwaine Cotten was arrested on May 13, 2020, and charged with the stabbing death of Steven Wayne Lancaster, 54, an employee of Bob’s Auto Repair in Winnsboro.

Records show the two were fighting in the body shop when Lancaster was stabbed.

Police took Cotten in custody outside the car repair shop. Lancaster died in a Tyler hospital later that day.

