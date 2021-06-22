Winnsboro PD asking for help identifying 2 people they say abandoned ‘very sick dogs’

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro Police are asking for help identifying two people who they say abandoned two sick dogs.

Police said that in the late night hours of June 16, two people abandoned two “very sick pups” without food or water.

Since then, one of the dogs has passed away and the other is reportedly not doing well.

According to Winnsboro PD, this is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by jail time and fines. They shared some photos that appear to be pulled from security camera footage.

If anyone knows the people, their car, or anything about the case, they are asked to contact the Winnsboro Police Dept. at 903-342-3620 or message them on their Facebook.