TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Winona high school student who allegedly threatened a school shooting has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

17-year-old Tyler Tate was arrested in December on a charge of a terroristic threat after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip about a possible shooting threat in Smith County.

KETK News interviewed the anonymous tipster in December, who shared their reasoning for why they made the call.

“She came up to me, and she’s like mom. I always tell her to go with her gut. She said she had a gut feeling something is going to happen.” Anonymous Tipster

Tate was arrested after a joint operation by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI’s Tyler division. He is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The charge of terroristic threat can range from a Class B misdemeanor or all the way up to a third-degree felony under Texas law.

Tate was indicted under the third-degree felony statute because prosecutors allege that he placed “a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury,” according to Chapter 22, Section 7 of the Texas Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.