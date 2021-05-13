Witness claims Texas man killed deputies over being in his yard catching a dog

Becky Jones, center right, mourns during a candlelight vigil in Eden, Texas, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for her husband, Concho County sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Jones, and fellow Deputy Samuel Leonard who were killed in the line of duty a day earlier. (Colin Murphey/The San Angelo Standard-Times via AP)

EDEN, Texas (KETK/AP) – A West Texas man charged with capital murder for killing two sheriff’s deputies allegedly did it because he was angry over them being in his yard trying to catch a dog, according to a witness.

An AP report cites an interview with the San Angelo Standard-Times by David Hutchings.

“They walked up towards him, rushed him, and he pulled a gun, and shots were fired.” David Hutchings

The shooting was late Monday night in Eden, a small town of roughly 1,300 people in Concho County. Deputies Stephen Jones and Samuel Leonard were killed and city employee Ronnie Winans was injured.

28-year-old Jeffrey Nicholas has been charged in the shooting and could be facing the death penalty.

DPS said Wednesday that Nicholas opened fire on Jones and Leonard after they “made contact” with him while responding to a dog complaint.

Hutchings is a city employee that helps with animal control and said the deputies were trying to catch two dogs that had already bitten someone earlier in the day.

One had been captured and the other ran into Nicholas’ yard. Nicholas told the deputies they couldn’t enter his yard to get the dog, then that they should “get off his property” and that he “has his civil rights,” Hutchings said.

He said Nicholas told the deputies that he would shoot them, and then opened fire.

Hutchins said Winans, who is his boss, was shot in the stomach when a bullet went through door of a city pickup. DPS said Wednesday that Winans was in stable condition.