Woman, 4 teenagers charged in connection with Texarkana dive-by shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A woman and four juvenile teenagers have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting at a house Sunday night.

Police say about 20 shots were fired 11:30 p.m. Sunday from a passing car at residents of a house on Mason Street who were on their front porch.

Police found 19 shell casings in the street and identified bullet holes in the house and a car parked in the front yard, said information from the department.

No one was injured, police said.

Those who were shot at told police the bullets were fired from a passing white Tahoe.

When an officer approached a car matching that description near the Westridge Apartments, 700 Sowell Lane, two teenagers jumped out and ran. Officers caught them and took them in custody.

Two other teenagers who stayed in the car also were taken into custody.

Texarkana police said the teenagers, ages 14 to 16, are from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and had two pistols, one of which was reported stolen in Pine Bluff.

The teenagers were booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with deadly conduct, theft of a firearm, failure to identify and evading arrest.

Police said they learned that the driver of the Tahoe was 32-year-old Courtney Moore. She was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, theft of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm by a felon.

She’s is being held in the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana with bonds totaling $40,000.