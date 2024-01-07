TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department confirmed that six people, a woman and five juveniles, were injured in a crash on Broadway Avenue and Front Street on Sunday.

The woman and two juveniles were taken to a local hospital to be treated and officials said three of the juveniles had to be taken to a children’s hospital in Dallas to be treated.

Kylee Johns, 27 of Arp, was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury in connection to the crash, according to Tyler PD. Jail records show that Johns is currently being held in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.