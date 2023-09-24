HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sherriff’s Office said that a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a barbecue fork on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boyfriend originally notified them because of a verbal altercation about his girlfriend destroying some of his property.

The verbal altercation then reportedly became physical when his girlfriend, Emmera Johnson, 24, allegedly used a barbecue fork to stab her boyfriend in the leg, officials said.

Johnson was booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence.