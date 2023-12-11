PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Palestine after allegedly leading officers on a chase that ended on a dead-end street.

The Palestine Police Department issued a statement Monday saying that on Dec. 6 around 3 p.m. an officer on patrol observed Shelby Lynn Beckham, 32, driving on Crockett Road. Officials said the officer was aware of an active felony warrant for her arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance in Navarro County.

According to a release, when the officer tried to stop Beckham she allegedly refused to yield and sped up, running a stop sign. Beckham reportedly turned onto a dead-end street, where she was forced to stop her vehicle and was arrested for the outstanding warrant.

Palestine PD said that Beckham had allegedly been in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and a trace amount of methamphetamine in a small plastic container.

She was transported to the Anderson County Jail on the charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram and the outstanding warrant.