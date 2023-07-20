HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly admitting to authorities she had meth in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to officials, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle on Highway 80 after noticing the trunk was unsecured with items loaded inside. While speaking with the driver, the deputy reported that she advised that she had 2.8 grams of meth in the vehicle.

The driver, who was identified as 54-year-old Rainey Schitoskey, of Longview, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Harrison County Jail.