COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after police said she unknowingly told an off-duty officer that she was “drunk and lost.”

On Saturday morning, officials said that 37-year-old Wendy Ray pulled her car into a closed business located on SH 155 in Coffee City. Two of the businesses employees were still at the location, along with an off-duty police officer.

The employees and officer approached Ray asking if she needed help. The release stated that Ray did not realize she was talking to an off-duty officer and laughed while explaining that she was “drunk and lost.”

After a brief conversation with Ray, the officer contacted two on-duty officers to come to the scene.

After arriving, the officers arrested Ray for the charge of driving while intoxicated and booked her into the Henderson County Jail where she has already posted bond and been released.