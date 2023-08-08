HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested after authorities said that she ran over her ex-boyfriend with a vehicle.

On Sunday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man who said his ex-girlfriend arrived at the residence while he was trying to move out.

The ex-girlfriend, who was identified as Elizabeth Reyes, 23, reportedly believed another woman had brought him to the residence he was trying to move out of. Authorities said that Reyes then “proceeded to run him over with the vehicle.”

Reyes was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence on a $75,000 bond.