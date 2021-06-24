Woman arrested for arson entered person’s house, set items on fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) A woman was arrested in Longview for arson after entering another person’s house.

Priscilla J. Calcote went into a house on 3910 Judson Road on Wednesday for an unknown reason, according to the Longview Fire Department. The homeowner saw her enter the residence, and Calcote reportedly grabbed items from inside the house, then took them to the yard and set them on fire.

Calcote entered the home without permission and the owner did not know her, said Longview Fire Department.

She was also arrested by the Longview Fire Marshall and booked into the Gregg County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Calcote has been detained many times for offenses such as criminal trespass, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.