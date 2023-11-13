LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Longview Friday night in connection to a pedestrian crash left one person dead.

According to Longview PD, they are investigating the crash that happened in the 900 block of Pine Tree Road around 11:45 p.m. Officials said Candice Gearhart, 50 of Longview, was driving north in the outer lane and struck a pedestrian on a motorized scooter.

“The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and later died from injuries,” officials said. “It was determined by officers that Gearhart was driving while intoxicated, and she was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.”

She was booked into the Gregg County Jail where she was later released after posting a $25,000 bond. Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is asked to contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Division at 903-237-1188.