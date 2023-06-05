HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested on Sunday in Henderson County after officials found she had an outstanding felony arrest warrant and suspected drugs in her backpack.

The sheriff’s office said she was at the jail visiting an inmate when they made the discovery.

Tiffany Karavites, 35 of Colorad, Colo., was arrested on the outstanding warrant and while searching a backpack she had with her at the jail, officials said they found suspected meth. Karavites was booked for one charge of possession of a controlled substance in addition to the outstanding warrant.