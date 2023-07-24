TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop on a felony warrant for theft after 195 lottery tickets were reported stolen in East Texas.

Texarkana police said in a release the tickets were reported stolen by a local convenience store in April, and valued at $4,500.

“Many of them had been cashed in the preceding 12 hours at several other stores around Texarkana,” officials said. “Because they had been stored in a secured office, they were pretty sure that one of their employees had to have been involved.”

According to police, officers checked surveillance footage and identified Hanna Salam, 33 of Texarkana, who was the store’s assistant manager at the time, as a suspect. A warrant was later issued for her arrest.

“We’d not been able to find Salam for a couple months, but her luck ran out when she got pulled over the other day,” officials said.

Her bond was set at $30,000, and as of Monday, she remains in the Bi-State Jail.