Woman charged after shooting that left one hospitalized at Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested after a shooting at a Longview apartment complex that left one person hospitalized.
Tabitha Berrios, 23, of Longview, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to Officer Brandon Thornton, the shooting occurred Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments in the 2900 block of McCann road where police arrested Berrios at the scene.
Thornton said the victim is still alive and recovering.
