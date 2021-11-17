Woman charged with manslaughter after other woman dies from illegal buttock injections received in Texas, court documents say

HOUSTON (KETK) – A woman was charged with manslaughter after allegedly providing another woman with illegal silicone butt injections, and she was unlicensed, according to court documents.

Lisa Fernandez, 47, appeared before a judge Wednesday and her bond was set at $40,000, wrote our NBC affiliate, KPRC.

Court documents revealed, Marja McClendon made a trip to Houston from St. Louis, Missouri, on April 24, 2018 for the procedure.

While McClendon got the injections, she allegedly had shortness of breath and began coughing.

A witness mentioned Fernandez had to stop the procedure on multiple occasions because McClendon said she was in pain.

McClendon went to North Memorial Hospital and left after she was treated, according to court documents.

A witness also said, McClendon returned to see Fernandez the same day, and she stated the first round of injections had “gone bad.” Fernandez would not give McClendon her money back, so they got into an argument.

McClendon then went ahead with the second round of injections the next day since she could not get her money back, said court documents.

During this procedure, McClendon had more complications and she coughed up blood, said the witness.

McClendon returned to the hospital before going back home. She died in St. Louis on April 30, 2018.

Law enforcement said they looked at text messages to confirm when McClendon had the procedure.

Fernandez also told prosecutors she was aware of the risks if the procedure was done incorrectly, such as the lungs filling up with blood and death.