VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after being shot on Interstate 20.

On Tuesday around 1:20 p.m., the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a woman had been shot while in a vehicle eastbound on I-20. Authorities said the woman is believed to have been shot by “an occupant of a tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound on the Interstate.”

The woman was pronounced dead and officials said that they have a possible suspect that is being detained and questioned.

“This does appear to be an isolated incident. This is an ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies.” Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.