JASPER, Texas (KETK) – The Jasper Police Department said that a woman was found dead in Jasper on Saturday and that a Livingston man has been arrested for her murder.

Jasper PD responded to the Myrtis Village apartments at 200 Myrtis Street around 4 a.m. and found Rosalin Lewis, 24, dead from blunt force trauma. Lewis was a mother of three and her boyfriend William Christian Thomas, 23, was arrested for her murder, according to Jasper PD.

Thomas was booked into Jasper County Jail and is being held on $1 million bond.