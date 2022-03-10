PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A baby is in the hospital after her mother gave birth on an Oregon sidewalk, then walked away from the child, authorities said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers and first responders received a report that a woman had given birth on the sidewalk Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m.

“Someone just gave birth and left the baby here. Mom is walking away bleeding,” reported an unidentified caller.

Officer Nathan Kirby-Glatkowski and his partner were patrolling the area in search of a serial burglar when they got the call.

“It’s a cold day; it wasn’t raining at that moment, but it was raining earlier, and the sidewalk at Southwest 13th and Market is no place to deliver a baby alone,” Kirby-Glatkowski said.

When they arrived, paramedics were evaluating the baby.

“They said the mother, the woman, was stumbling away eastbound on Market with a lot of blood and amniotic fluid all over her,” Kirby-Glatkowski explained.

“Officers then caught up with the mother nearby,” said the Portland Police Bureau. “She was evaluated and placed on a police officer hold to get a mental health evaluation. She and her baby, a girl, were transported to the hospital by ambulance.”

PPB added that the officers were told at the scene that both the mother and baby appeared healthy.

Kirby-Glatkowski and his partner are on PPB’s Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team and trained to work with people in mental crisis.



“My partner and I went to try and engage her, contact her, talk to her, see what was going on. We were able, with some additional resources on scene, to get her stopped at about 12th and Market and get her into an ambulance and into a hospital for physical assessment and also address other issues,” Kirby-Glatkowski said.

In an Instagram post, the PPB Central Bike Squad thanked community members, who immediately covered up the baby and called 911. The squad also said the mother was uncooperative before being taken to the hospital.

Police said they’re still working to learn more about the woman and the circumstances leading up to the situation. Police also told KOIN that PPB’s Behavioral Health Unit has been in touch with her in the past.

“I can’t believe, frankly, that that happened, and I’m glad we had as safe of a resolution as possible today,” Kirby-Glatkowski said.