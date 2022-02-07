SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Garland woman was indicted by a grand jury in December 2021 on charges for smuggling seven undocumented migrants in her car.

Sheri Lin Ha, 24, was taken into custody in July 2021 after Smith County Criminal Interdiction units pulled over a green Ford Expedition she was driving going westbound on Interstate 20.

Upon the stop, officials noticed seven male passengers with minimal luggage, according to Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Ha told deputies that she was coming from Shreveport, Louisiana. There was a language barrier between the passengers of the vehicle and this led Spanish-speaking deputies to be called in to help facilitate the investigation. They found out that the passengers, who were undocumented migrants, were from Guatemala.

During the stop, deputies found a vial of illegal drugs on Ha. According to Sgt. Christian, continued investigation lead officials to believe that she was trafficking for profit.

Ha was booked on charges for smuggling of persons and possession of a dangerous drug.

The trial date is set for March 21.