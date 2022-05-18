NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was seen on camera assaulting a store clerk.

On May 16, around 11 p.m. officers were called to 1516 E. Main Street at Lucky Stop for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned from a store clerk that she had been assaulted by a woman.

The store clerk suspected the woman was shoplifting and called the police.

While on the phone, the clerk tried to get the driver’s license number of the vehicle the woman arrived in.

The woman also allegedly confronted the clerk and began “violently attacking” her, according to Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers.

In a video, the woman can be seen punching the clerk in the face several times and pulling her hair.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in the case.

All information is confidential and you never have to give your name. You may submit tips via our website at www.ncstips.com or by telephone at 936-560-4636. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments.