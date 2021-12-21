Woman sentenced to 6 years for kidnapping Van Zandt County teen

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty to kidnapping of a 14-year-old Van Zandt County girl. She was sentenced to 6 years, according to Van Zandt County officials.

Courtney Odum, was sentenced to 6 years in TDCJ. She already has 581 days of credit from the Van Zandt County Jail. In May, Odum and Austen Walker, 21, were arrested in May for the kidnapping of Willow Sirmans which resulted in an Amber Alert.

Sirmans was located in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a Special Agent with the FBI Dallas field office and Walker and Odom were arrested on felony kidnapping charges in Kentucky before being extradited to Texas.

