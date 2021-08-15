Lufkin police release identities after woman is shot following argument at Cheddar’s

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A woman was shot at a Cheddar’s in Lufkin, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

Two women were involved in a disturbance on Saturday, and their identities were released on Sunday. The incident happened in the bar at approximately 9:35 p.m.

The Lufkin Police Department shared the following press release:

Lufkin Police arrested one woman last night in connection to the shooting incident at Cheddar’s.

The woman is identified as Nabrisha Handy, 29, of Lufkin. She is being charged with deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm.

The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Handy and the woman who was wounded, identified as Akeyah Howard, 25, of Lufkin.

Howard was wounded in the ankle/foot area following a disturbance in the restaurant’s bar area.

Howard was treated and released from a local emergency room following the incident. Her injury is not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Handy remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 1 p.m. Her bond had not been set as of the time of this release.