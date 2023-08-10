LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — According to Longview Police Department, on Thursday at around 4 a.m., Longview police officers responded to a shooting call.

The incident happened at the 700 block of Alta Street where police arrived and found one adult female victim and a teenage victim with gunshot wounds.

“It appears the shooting happened outside of the home, and there is a connection between all involved parties,” said the Longview Police Department.

Both the woman and the teenager were taken to the hospital by Longview Fire Department EMS, and their injuries were classified as life-threatening.

If you have any information on the incident, you can contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.