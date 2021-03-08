Wood County man charged with continuous sexual assault of child

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Winnsboro man is in the Wood County Jail after being charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.
Aaron Campos-Narrango was taken into custody on March 6 after the office obtained a warrant for his arrest, said information from Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Campos-Narrango was arrested by deputies with assistance from Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
