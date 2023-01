YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Wood County Sheriff’s Office announced that they seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Yantis on Saturday.

Officials said that later on Saturday, they executed a search off of County Road #1858 and seized another 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine during the search.

According to Wood County Sheriff’s Office three people were arrested and taken to Wood County Jail for manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine.