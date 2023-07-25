HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Xanax, meth and paraphernalia were seized after Harrison County officials said they found a man “passed out” in his vehicle.

On Monday, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a white Ford pickup truck that was still running on the side of the road. When they approached the vehicle, officials said they saw a man passed out in the drivers seat.

The man was identified as 27-year-old William Hutchinson and when the deputies woke him up and asked him to get out of the vehicle, authorities said they saw a meth pipe laying in the driver’s floorboard.

According to the deputies, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of Xanax and meth in the truck.

Hutchinson was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a $28,000 total bond.