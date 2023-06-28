TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A youth baseball coach has pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of sexual activity in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to the release, the information presented in court revealed that on Dec. 13, 2021, officials responded to a home in Evadale in reference to several reports of sexual assaults to minors. Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, a youth baseball coach and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization, was identified as the assailant.

According to the release, eight minors on Isaacks baseball team reported that they had been sexually assaulted by him. Each of the players ages ranged between 9 and 11-years-old when the assaults took place.

The investigation unveiled that Isaacks had transported minors on several occasions from East Texas to out of the state. During these trips out of the state, the report states that “Isaacks engaged in illicit sexual conduct with the minor victims.” According to the release, these out of state trips were verified by airline records, credit card information, photos and witnesses.

On June 28, Isaacks pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of sexual activity before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

Isaacks faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison and the sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office, according to the release.