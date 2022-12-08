SABINE COUNTY (KETK) – A Silsbee man has been indicted on federal child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Dec. 7, charging him with six counts of transportation of a minor for sexual activity.

According to prosecutors, Isaacks was a youth coach and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization in 2020 and 2021 and a trusted member of the community. During this time, Isaacks is alleged to have transported minors from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events with intent to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.

If convicted, Isaacks faces from 10 years to life in federal prison.