1 dead, 3 others shot, including three-year-old, in Deep East Texas break-in

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and three others were shot in an East Texas break-in Wednesday evening. Police say that one of the injured is a three-year-old girl and that two suspects are still at-large.

According to the Livingston Police Department, the break-in happened at 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Maple Lane, a neighborhood just east of HWY 59.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man dead and three others shot inside the home. Witnesses were able to identify the suspects as 20-year-old Cole Byron Tucker and 22-year-old Jared William Hope, both from Livingston. A third person involved has not yet been identified.

Investigations allege that Tucker fire his gun multiple times while breaking into the home and that 22-year-old Ashton Allen Smith began firing back in self-defense.

By the time police got to the home, Smith had died from his gunshot wounds. The three other injured at the scene were identified as:

Vickie Douglas

Erin Pasket

A three-year-old girl

A fourth person inside the house, Jimmy Douglas, was the only one not injured in the shootout.

Livingston Police received several tips and arrested Tucker on a murder charge in Houston. They are still searching for Hope and the third suspect.

If you have any information on this crime and the whereabouts of Jared William Hope, you are asked to contact the Livingston Police Department (936)327-3117 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP(7867).

Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.