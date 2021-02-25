1 man dead, 2 injured in Rusk County shooting after home break-in

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting early Thursday morning in New London.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that a man broke into a home on Main Street with a gun. This woke up the other man who lived there and the two began to shout at each other.

Several shots were then fired between them and both suffered multiple gunshot wounds. A female was also struck by a bullet.

The man who broke-in later died from his injuries while the other two are currently in the hospital.

No identities were released by the sheriff’s office and it remains unclear as of this writing when more information would be made available.