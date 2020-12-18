13 men indicted for role in Lufkin gang, alleged connections to multiple shootings

Mugshots of the nine men currently in custody related to the gang indictments. Four others remain at large (Image: Lufkin Police Department)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – 13 men have been indicted in Angelina County for their alleged roles in a Lufkin gang known as “JaccBoyWorld.”

An Angelina County grand jury handed up first-degree-felony indictments to:

De’Undra Price, 27, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

David Flemming, 19, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

Shequann Flemons, 20, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

Keelan Larue, 17, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

Davonsea Thomas, 18, of Lufkin (served in jail/prison)

Armani Moore, 19, of Lufkin (arrested this week)

Jacorey Glenn, 18, of Lufkin (arrested this week)

Akeem Hurts, 17, of Lufkin (arrested this week)

Nicholas Hood, 19, of Lufkin (arrested this week)

Kem’Ryon Edwards, 18, of Lufkin (at large)

Tyler Lopez, 19, of Lufkin (at large)

Avante Nicholson, 19, of Lufkin (at large)

JaQuanos McKind, 18, of Lufkin (at large)

Nine of the men are in custody while four remain at-large.

The indictments stem from multiple violent incidents throughout 2020. Here is a list provided by the Lufkin police department:

“For the safety of the citizens of Lufkin, it was important to get these suspects off the street and bring them to justice. This investigation was lengthy with many moving parts and pieces. We could not have gotten these individuals indicted without the help of these agencies – especially the District Attorney’s Office.” Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas

Anyone with information on the location of Edwards, Lopez, Nicholson, or McKind is asked to the call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.