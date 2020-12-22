15-year-old arrested after being accused of writing a fake ‘hit list’ in East Texas

HOOKS, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old was arrested after the student allegedly wrote a fake “hit list” threatening to shoot students at Hooks high school.

The Hooks Police Department determined that the list had been made up by the student in hopes of not having to attend school.

On Dec. 3, Hooks high school was placed on lockout following an incident with a suspicious person.

The incident occurred off campus and was unrelated to the school, according to the Hooks Police Department.

However, rumors began to spread that the lockout had been because of a student having a hit list and threatening to shoot up the school. School administrators and school resource officers investigated and determined that the allegations were rumors.

On Dec. 10, a parent had posted to social media a list of names with several high school students’ names. This caused concern among the students and parents at Hooks high school and resulted in many students not showing up at school the next day.

On Dec. 21, the student was detained and booked into the Bowie County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of felony false alarm or report involving a public primary or secondary school.