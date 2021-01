19 burned bodies found shot to death near US-Mexico border town

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (KETK/AP) – Mexican authorities said they had found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande River in Texas.

According to an AP report, the Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office said late Saturday that the bodies were discovered along a dirt road outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle.

Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15. Some rifles were also found.

All the bodies had been shot, but there were no shells at the scene, suggesting they had been killed elsewhere.

Camargo is a major smuggling transit point for drugs and migrants. Organized crime groups covet control of stretches of the border because they make money off everything that crosses the border.

Camargo is near the edge of territory historically controlled by the Gulf cartel and in recent years a remnant of the Zetas known at the Northeast cartel has tried to take over.

In January 2020, 21 bodies, most burned, were found in various vehicles near the neighboring town of Ciudad Mier. Days later the Mexican army killed 11 alleged gunmen in the area.