2 arrested after leading police on high speed chase through Nacogdoches, Rusk counties

Two people arrested in the high speed chase are William Hughes, left, and Armando Reyes, right.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading officers on a high speed chase reaching over 100 mph at some points.

According to police, 19-year-old William Hughes and 44-year-old Armando Reyes were arrested after the high speed chase came to an end Thursday.

A Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attempting to stop their truck for a traffic violation when the vehicle continued down University Drive to East Austin Street.

Several law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit, including Precinct 4 Constables, the Department of Public Safety and the Nacogdoches Police Department.

During the chase, law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle and spike strips were deployed, though the car avoided them. The Nacogdoches Police Department blocked all traffic at intersections to help keep the public safe.

During the chase, the suspect attempted to purposefully collide with a police unit, though the officer was able to avoid being hit. Law enforcement determined that the driver of the vehicle was becoming a danger to other motorists and decided to use a PIT, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, maneuver.

A PIT maneuver is when a pursing car can force the fleeing car to turn abruptly by bumping it, causing the driver to lose control and eventually stop.

By the time the chase reached Rusk County, DPS was able to use a PIT maneuver and push the car to the side of the roadway.

Hughes was arrested for

Aggravated assault on a public servant

Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle

Resisting arrest

Possession of marijuana

Two warrants for bail jumping and possession of marijuana

Reyes was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Both were transported and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.