2 arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Nacogdoches County, 1 still on the run

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office launched an investigation after deputies received multiple reports of thefts and burglaries in Etoile and Chireno.

The two that were arrested were David Evans, 36, from Zwolle, LA, and Tanya Luther, 44 of Broaddus, TX.

NCSO investigators along with the PCT 4 Constable’s Office, were able to identify two suspects caught on surveillance footage after an attempted burglary on County Road 489. The two were identified as Evans and Dixie Francis, 27, of Zavalla.

Deputies discovered that the two had ties to San Augustine County.

NCSO reached out to San Augustine County Sheriff’s office and received more information about Evans and Francis.

On Feb. 1, San Augustine officers as well as NCSO deputies were able to locate Evans in Zavalla. He was taken into custody on two felony warrants from Nacogdoches County.

Evan’s truck was searched and officers found many items that were possibly stolen.

NCSO investigators connected Evan’s vehicle to two burglaries, one in Nacogdoches County off of HWY 103, and the other in San Augustine County.

Law officials suspected Evans and Francis were now related to multiple burglaries in both counties.

Investigators found a Facebook post of a grey Chevrolet El Camino being stolen in Angelina County.

Later a “suspicious” El Camino was located in the Etoile area. The car pulled into a driveway, but fled when a homeowner came outside, NCSO said.

The vehicle was located at the river bridge off of HWY 103 in Angelina County by local deputies. NCSO helped the Angelina County Sheriff’s office as they took in the car. Evidence was found inside the vehicle that linked back to a burglary in Nacogdoches County.

Investigators also learned that there was a video of when the person in the El Camino fled the driveway. NSCO were able to identify Francis in the footage.

The investigation led law enforcement to believe that there were burglaries in multiple locations and that there were also other people involved in the crimes.

Numerous items were recovered after they were stolen from Zavalla. The deputies search led them across state lines when officials found a side-by-side, an off-road vehicle, located in Louisiana stolen out of Sabine County.

Evans was booked on the following charges:

Burglary of a Building a state jail felony, bond set at $5,000 in Nacogdoches County

Burglary of a habitation a 3rd degree felony, bond set at $15,000 in Nacogdoches County

Burglary of a habitation 2nd degree felony, bond set at $10,000 in Nacogdoches County

Burglary of a building a state jail felony a state jail felony, bond set at $5,000 in Nacogdoches County

Theft of Property a state jail felony San Augustine County Criminal Mischief (SJF) San Augustine County

Luther was also arrested on the following charges and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail:

On Feb. 11, Luther was arrested by Zavalla police on Nacogdoches County warrants for burglary of a building a state jail felony and burglary of a habitation a 2nd degree felony. She was later transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail on those charges.

Francis has two warrants out for her arrest. She is known for hanging around the Redland and Zavalla area in Angelina County. Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local law enforcement on her whereabouts.