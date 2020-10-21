2 arrested in Deep East Texas theft ring, 1 remains on the run

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people have been arrested for their involvement in a theft ring in Deep East Texas and one suspect remains on the run.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have taken 46-year-old Bart Sample and 48-year-old Samantha Dominguez into custody after a lengthy investigation.

They are suspected of being involved in a theft ring that involved multiple thefts of power tools, trucks, and other heavy equipment.

The thefts occurred as early as March and over the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment were involved.

Authorities actually had pulled over Dominguez prior to one of the thefts for a traffic violation, but she was not suspected at the time.

Her and Sample were taken into custody down in Tomball. Investigators spent several days down in Houston recovering the stolen property. Most has been recovered, but the statement said that one truck and various tools are still unaccounted for.

One other suspect has yet to be arrested, 58-year-old Jack Thomas. Authorities are still searching for him and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.