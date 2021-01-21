2 men arrested after fleeing from troopers during Lufkin traffic stop

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas – Two men who who tried to get away from Department of Public Safety troopers during a traffic stop on Highway 59 north of Lufkin are in the Angelina County Jail.

Vincent McCabe, 40, of Lockton, New York, and Kasen Shamar Turner, 37 of Buffalo, New York, face felony charges, the DPS said.

Troopers pulled Turner over for a traffic violation shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. Turner ran from the scene and McCabe, his passenger got behind the wheel and sped away.

McCabe picked up Turner and the two continued to flee from pursuing law officers, the DPS said. In Nacogdoches, troopers pulled the car over the car again and arrested both of the men without incident.

Both face on multiple felony charges, the news release said.