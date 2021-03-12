2 more going to prison as result of huge Operation Pine Curtain drug dealing investigation in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two Harrison County men were sentenced to prison Friday for federal drug trafficking and firearms crimes.

According to court records, the men were in an organization that brought large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico into Marshall and sold the drugs to others including drug dealers.

A federal judge sentenced Armando Ivan “Poncho,”De La Torre, a.k.a. “Poncho,” to 190 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use and carrying of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and D. Martin Lopez to 84 monthsfor possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

De La Torre and Lopez were two of nine people indicted by a grand jury and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes, said prosecutors.

Their arrests came as part of a multi-agency investigation called Operation Pine Curtain, into crimes involving drugs and violence, said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Others who have been arrested as part of the investigation are still awaiting trial.