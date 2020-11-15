4 rappers shot in Texas after one killed on highway in Dallas

From left to right: Boosie, Mo3, Dr. Rose, Benny the Butcher ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: MO3 attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET) Photo courtesy of Dr. Rose’s Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGTn–hpwBn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher attend Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

UPDATE (2:36 P.M.) – In Houston, a rapper by the name of Benny the Butcher, also known as Jeremie Damon Pennick, was shot during an attempted robbery, according to TMZ.com.

The Houston Police department said that Pennick was with his friends in the Walmart parking lot when a total of five guys pulled up next to them with guns and demanded for their chains.

One of the five robbers shot Pennick in the leg. Pennick was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pennick’s condition is unknown.

The Houston Police say an investigation is underway.

DALLAS (KETK) – Two rappers were recently shot after the death of Mo3 in Dallas.

The rappers who were shot were Boosie, a friend of Mo3, and a Dallas dentist who is also an aspiring rap artist called Dr. Rose who claimed he was not involved with Mo3.

The rapper Mo3, also known as Melvin Noble was killed on Wednesday, November 11.

28-year-old Noble was shot and killed during a day time attack on a highway in Dallas.

According to our sister station NBCDFW.com, Noble was driving north on Interstate-35 East near Clarendon Drive when a dark colored car drove up to him

A man got out of his car with a gun in his hand and walked up to Noble’s vehicle. Noble got out of his car and began running south on the freeway as the gunman chased and began shooting him. The gunman hit Noble and a bystander who was sitting in his car.

According to the police, both Noble and the by stander were taken to a hospital and the bystander survived.

The attack on Noble was unknown.

According to TMZ, Boosie, also known as Torrence Hatch Jr., was shot in Dallas after he went to a vigil for Mo3. Hatch was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon. It is not known where Hatch was at, at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, according to our sister station NBCDFW.com, a well-known dentist and aspiring rap artist known as Dr. Rose, Jerret Rosenborough, was shot multiple times at night according to one of his social media posts late Friday.

“I was shot multiple times while leaving my office. I am very grateful to be able to say that I am recovering well with my family. I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery during this time,” Rosenborough said.

Rosenborough and two other people were wounded in the shooting north of downtown Dallas and took themselves to the hospitals.

At Rosenborough’s office, vehicles were riddled with bullets and the office building had broken windows on the 4200 block of Central Expressway around 9 p.m.

Rosenborough noted on an Instagram post that his situation was unrelated to the death of Noble, but that he was a ‘fan of Mo3’.

The shootings are still under investigation by the Dallas Police Department. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

According to Noble’s manager, Brandon Rainwater he is blaming it on jealousy and said social media posts should help provide clues.

On Friday, a vigil was held for Noble outside of the Dallas City Hall.