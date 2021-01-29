2 Texas teens charged with murdering Uber Eats driver

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Two 14-year-olds out of the Fort Worth area are behind bars this morning and charged with the murder of a mother of three who was a food delivery driver.

Ryan Munsie, working as an Uber Eats driver, was delivering to an apartment complex in Haltom City last Saturday night. When she arrived, she was stabbed in the neck.

The two teens were taken into custody at the Mercantile Square Apartment, just half a mile from where the stabbing took place.

Police say they connected the two teens to the murder through security cameras at the scene. According to our sister station NBC5 in Dallas, the alleged plot was to steal her car, but when they couldn’t find the keys, they stabbed her.

The boys are now being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth facing capital murder charges.

The boy’s names and mugshots have not been released since they are minors. The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office would have to decide if they wish to try the teens as adults and it would ultimately be up to a district judge.

If they are tried as adults, they would not face the death penalty, despite the capital murder charges. This is because in 2005, the Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional to impose executions on felons for crimes committed before they were legally adults.