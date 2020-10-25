21 arrests made in anti-human trafficking operation in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – In a two day, anti-human trafficking operation, 21 males were arrested by the Beaumont police and Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

“We would like to give a special “thank you” to Collective Liberty and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for their help and technical assistance on this operation,” officials said in a statement.

The list of men arrested include:

  • Taha Khan, 29, of Beaumont, was arrested for prostitution and a Class A misdemeanor. He was released on a $5,000 bond on Oct. 23.
  • Gary Barnes, 53, of Zachary, Lousiana, was arrested for prostitution of ages under 18 with a second degree felony on a $25,000 bond as well as prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor on a $3,000 bond. Barnes is still in the Jefferson County Jail.
  • Robert George, 50, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested for prostitution of ages under 18 with a second degree felony. George was released on a $25,000 bond on Oct. 24.
  • Philip Ray, 65, of Port Neches, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor with a $3,000 bond. Ray is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Dr. Sadiq Ali, 33, of Houston, was arrested for prostitution of ages under 18 with a second degree felony. Ali was released on a $25,000 bond on Oct. 24.
  • Jermaine Pattrum, 29, of Jennings, Louisiana, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Pattrum was released on a $3,000 bond on Oct. 24.
  • Omar Resendiz, 30, of Beaumont, was arrested for prostitution of ages under 18 with a second degree felony with a $25,000 bond. Resendiz is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Venkata Kishore Yadan Penneru, 26, of Beaumont, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Penneru was released on a $3,000 bond on Oct. 24.
  • Jordan Mitchell, 33, Lumberton, was arrested for prostitution of ages under 18 with a second degree felony. Mitchell was released on a $30,000 bond on Oct. 24.
  • Brant Erwin, 26, of Vidor, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Erwin was released on a $3,000 bond on Oct. 24.
  • Devendra Sah, 28, of Beaumont, Sah was arrested for prostitution of ages under 18 with a Second Degree Felony. Sah was released on a $25,000 bond on Oct. 24.
  • Oliver Fernando Rodriguez, 29, of Beaumont, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Rodriguez was released on a $3,500 bond on Oct. 24.
  • Christopher Michael Herring, 40, of Beaumont, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Herring is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Quenton Alexander Pickens, 33, of Beaumont, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Pickens is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Emiliano Alcala Beltran, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested for multiple charges including prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Edward Jimenez, 31, of Port Arthur, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Jimenez is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Joey Dewayne Hall, 40, of Kirbyville, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Hall is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Bobby Wayne Armstrong, 45, of Vidor was arrested for both prostitution with ages under 18 with a second degree felony and prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Armstrong is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Ivan Banks, 37, of Beaumont, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Banks is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Steven McBroom, 46, of Silsbee, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. McBroom is still in Jefferson County Jail.
  • Dr. Rajen Bhulabhai Desai, 62, of Beaumont, was arrested for prostitution with a Class A misdemeanor. Desai is still in Jefferson County Jail.

