21-year-old arrested, charged after killing Dallas rapper Mo3

DALLAS (KETK) – A 21-year-old man named Kewon Dontrell White, of Dallas, was arrested and charged for murdering Dallas rapper Mo3, by the Dallas police, according to our NBC affiliate NBCDFW.com.

Almost a month ago on November 11, Mo3, also known as Melvin Noble, was gunned down on Interstate-35 East in Dallas in broad daylight by White.

White allegedly got out of his car with a gun in hand and walked up quickly to Noble’s car.

When Noble left the car and started running down the interstate, White began chasing him and shooting Noble and a bystander who was sitting in his car.

Noble was best known for his remix of the song “Errybody” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boozie, who had also been shot after attending a vigil held for Mo3.