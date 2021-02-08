22-year-old man charged with murder after killing Texarkana man

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Texas Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday at an apartment complex that left one man dead and another behind bars charged with his murder.

Sonya Hopkins, 22, was arrested by TTPD detectives and charged in the death of Laquinces Scott.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, TTPD officers responded to several calls reporting they heard shots fired at Woodbridge Apartments in the 500 block of Belt Road.

When they arrived, officers found Laquinces Scott lying on the ground behind one of the buildings. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hopkins was later arrested and booked in the Bi-State Jail on a murder charge.

This was not Hopkin’s first run-in with the law. In August 2017, he was arrested on drug charges with two other men.