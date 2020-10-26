East Texas man arrested for alleged drunk driving crash that killed woman

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old East Texas woman was killed in an alleged drunk driving crash early Sunday morning.

A DPS report stated that Leanna Hester, 23, of Chandler, was traveling south on FM 315, near Coffee City, when she was struck head-on by Brandon Collins, 20, also of Chandler.

For an unknown reason, Collins’ Dodge pickup crossed over the centerline and hit Hester’s Dodge Neon head-on.

Collin’s truck eventually stopped in the ditch on its side and Hester’s car landed in the opposite ditch.

Hester was pronounced dead at the scene. Blake Stanford, 24, of Chandler, who was in Hester’s car, was taken to University of Texas Health Hospital in Tyler with serious injuries.

Collins was taken to UT Health Hospital in Athens. The report stated that Collins will be arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

As of this writing, he is currently in the Henderson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing, KETK will keep you informed as new information.