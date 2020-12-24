3 charged with aggravated robbery in Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man are in the Gregg County Jail facing aggravated robbery charges in connection with a shooting on Dec. 9.

The police department said the men fired shots at a person in the 2300 block of Armond.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered it was the intent of the suspects to rob the victim at gunpoint,” said the statement from the police department.

The suspects are A’Christian Kelley, 17, Keilan Jones, 20, and Jaquavion Williams, 19, all of Longview.

The case is still under investigation. Those who may have information can call Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations at 903-237-1110 Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or go online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.