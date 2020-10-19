3 face drug charges in separate arrests in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people were charged Sunday and Monday with drug crimes in Henderson County, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

“These individuals may have thought the wee-hours of the night and darkness would hide them from the law,” Hillhouse said. “They were wrong.”

Joshua Warren Pannitti, 29, was taken into custody Monday after a deputy tried to pull him over and then saw him drop something in a trash can, the announcement said.

The objects he put in the trash can included three baggies of meth, the announcement said.

He and his passenger, who was wanted on warrants, were booked into the jail.

Shelley Lue Riggins, 53, was arrested at a residence near Larue and charged with possession of the same drug and possession of a firearm by a felon.

She is suspected of firing a handgun. Deputies recovered the gun and two baggies containing meth, the announcement said.

Samuel Holloway, 39, was arrested about 4 a.m. Monday after a traffic stop on FM 85 near a gas station.

Hillhouse said Holloway was carrying meth and items used to inject and inhale the drug.