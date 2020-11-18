4 arrested with two pounds of drugs in Athens motel raid

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens police arrested two drug dealers at a motel raid with “substantial” amount of drugs, a gun, and cash and charged another two with possession and outstanding warrants.

“We caught these two suspects just before they were ready to dump pounds of this horrible drug on the streets,” Hillhouse said.

Joshua Warren Pannitti, 30, Waxahachie and Heather Renee Cervantes, 30, of Eustace were arrested around 4 a.m. at the Stay Express Inn Motel on Highway 31 East.

The two had 2.2 pounds of meth, a 9 mm handgun, a “large amount” of cash, baggies, and paraphernalia to ingest the drugs.

Pannitti was also charged with a parole violation.

On Tuesday evening, two passengers in a pickup truck in Gun Barrel City were arrested for possession of meth and outstanding warrants.

36-year-old Christopher Dewayne Morgan and his wife Azzie Lee Morgan, 41, hesitated to stop when getting pulled over in a Walmart parking lot.

Christopher was charged with possession and tampering with evidence because he threw several baggies containing meth out of the vehicle. Azzie was also charged with possession and both had active arrest warrants.